The Douglas County School System announce four new leadership appointments at schools and at the central office.
Kacia Thompson will serve as Director of Extended Learning, Mitch Springer and Shelly Hester will Area Executive Directors, and Kelly Brown has been named the principal of Dorsett Shoals Elementary.
In this new position, Thompson will oversee all learning programs that occur outside normal school hours, including all after-school programs and summer school.
She will work to establish the curriculum and evaluate the effectiveness of all extended programs in regard to student achievement and learning.
Thompson has been employed by the DCSS since 2005. She was principal at both Burnett and Dorsett Shoals elementary schools.
“I hope to build partnerships between the community and Douglas County School System in an effort to unite around a common goal of reversing learning loss during summer, improving academic outcomes, and providing enrichment and learning opportunities for all students,” Thompson said.
Springer will oversee 12 schools in the system in his position. He previously worked in both the Carroll County and Carrollton City Schools in administrative positions.
“The great student and community focus is wonderful, and I look forward to contributing to the success and future goals of Douglas County Schools,” Springer said.
Hester was principal at Dorsett Shoals Elementary, and has worked in administrative positions in both Douglas and Carroll counties.
She began her education career as a teacher in Douglas County in 1995.
“While I will miss the daily interactions with my students, parents, and staff, I am excited to be able to use my passion and experiences to support schools by improving the educational experience for all stakeholders in the Douglas County School System,” Hester said.
Brown will take over as principal at Dorsett Shoals Elementary. She has worked in the DCSS since 2006 since moving over from the Clayton County School System.
She was most recently assistant principal at Bill Arp Elementary.
“I am so incredibly excited to start this new chapter as principal of Dorsett Shoals Elementary,” Brown said. “I am eager to get started, and I can’t wait to meet all of the families and staff.”
Since the end of the school year in May, DCSS has appointed four new principals.
It was previously announced that Kenja Parks was named principal at Douglas County High, Pamela Wooley was named principal at North Douglas Elementary while Tosha Wright takes over as principal at Factory Shoals Elementary.
