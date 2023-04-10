Douglas County Schools Police Chief Tracey Whaley said he is confident in the safety and security plans that were executed during a recent incident involving a gun at New Manchester High School.
Speaking ahead of today’s After Action Review debriefing, Whaley said that his officers did what they were trained to do.
“As we rehearse our security plans throughout the school year, we fine-tune these safety plans and protocols, ensuring everyone knows what to do,” Whaley said. “These security plans are integral to our district’s security protocol and are a crucial safeguard for our most valuable asset — our children.”
On March 29, an attendee at the school system’s Special Olympics event brought a gun into the stadium on the New Manchester campus.
An officer was notified and confronted the suspect. The suspect ran and the officer gave chase as the school and stadium were placed on lockdown.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office led the search for the suspect, who was tracked to a house in the Anneewakee Trails subdivision after dropping his cellphone.
Deputies and investigators from DCSO went to the house and a man came out and gunfire was exchanged.
The victim, identified as Steven Blunt, 29, was struck and taken to a local hospital where he died later that day.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate since there was an officer involved shooting.
Whaley said creating a ‘mechanism to notify parents’ of participants at events during an emergency is a top priority.
“We had the ability to inform students at the affected school, as well as their parents and the Board of Education,” he said. “However, because students, volunteers, and families were coming from across the community, we still needed to communicate the campus status effectively. We knew students, staff, and guests were safe. However, we had no way to share that message with their families.”
Whaley noted that participants, parents and teachers at the event were safe at all times.
There was no interruption of the event, he said.
The incident came on the heels of a private Christian elementary school shooting in Nashville, Tenn., that left six dead including three 9-year-old children.
Whaley said the district is upgrading its camera system and has ordered portable metal detectors.
He also said the school system has also budgeted for a security drone.
“These enhancements are just one component of a comprehensive, multi-layered security plan,” Whaley said. “As part of this plan, we consistently review and assess our systems and strengthen our processes, guided by the insights we gain from data.”
There are not currently any plans to install permanent metal detectors, he said.
“There will come a time when we will need to install metal detectors,” Whaley said. “At this time, our data and number of incidents do not show a need for continuous use. When that time arrives, we will install metal detectors.”
He added: “They have vulnerabilities, and determined individuals can bypass them. Additionally, they do not offer protection or help in the event of an armed intruder and disrupt the learning process.”
Whaley said it is ‘everyone’s responsibility’ to keep schools safe.
There have been some occasions when a student has brought a gun on campus.
Students and educators have immediately notified officers, and arrests have been made without incident.
“We are grateful for their commitment to speaking up and reporting any concerning behavior they may notice,” Whaley said. “By remaining alert and watchful, we can ensure a safer and more secure environment for all.”
