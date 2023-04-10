DOUNWS-04-08-23

Douglas County Schools Police Chief Tracey Whaley said more upgrades are coming for school and events security.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County Schools Police Chief Tracey Whaley said he is confident in the safety and security plans that were executed during a recent incident involving a gun at New Manchester High School.

Speaking ahead of today’s After Action Review debriefing, Whaley said that his officers did what they were trained to do.

