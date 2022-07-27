A Decatur man has been arrested for a rash of car break-ins in the Lithia Springs area.
Kelvin Sams, 22, has been charged with 11 counts of entering automobile and one charge of auto theft from incidents that happened in August of 2020.
Sims is charged with trying to steal a 2007 gray BMW on Winn Drive in Lithia Springs, but the car broke down two houses down the street, according to an arrest warrant.
The attempted auto theft happened about 4 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2020, before Sams abandoned the car after the mechanical failure, according to the warrant.
Sams is charged with taking a wallet with a bank card and high school diploma from a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu on the same date.
According to another warrant, Sams entered a 1997 Honda Accord on Gordon Street, and took $5 in change and a pair of Apple AirPods.
He is charged with breaking into other cars in the area, but no items were listed as being taken, according to the arrest warrants.
He was arrested on July 20 and is being held without bond.
