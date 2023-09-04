Jarmarcus Holiday stood a few feet from Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain Thursday morning.
McClain listened to Senior Assistant District Attorney Brook Demeke read the charges against the 25-year-old defendant.
Holiday’s public defender attorney, James Kiger, pleaded for McClain to show mercy.
The family of the victim, Marvin Carter, told Holiday how much they missed their father and brother.
Holiday apologized for fatally shooting Carter at his mother’s Crestmark Apartment in early October 2021.
Holiday was originally charged with malice and felony murder, but entered a cap plea to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.
“There are all these pictures of hope and success for you,” McClain said. “You would not believe the picture we are presented with today. I don’t minimize the death of a man. All we can do is pick up the pieces.
“There were a lot of people that did a lot of things to help you. I wish I could unwind the clock.”
McClain accepted the plea, and sentenced Holiday to 60 years with 20 to serve in prison.
“I wish you luck,” McClain said.
Holiday was charged with shooting Carter on Oct. 3, 2021 around 5 p.m. at the his mother’s Crestmark Drive apartment.
Carter had been recently released from jail in East Point on a battery charge, and came to the apartment to retrieve his belongings.
He called the Douglasville Police Department for an escort into the apartment.
After opening the apartment door, Carter and the two officers entered the apartment.
Holiday began firing a gun, and struck Carter in the stomach.
The three retreated outside and Carter was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He later died at the hospital.
Demeke said police never identified themselves upon entering the apartment.
He said Holiday’s mother, Xaviera, told officers that she packed his belongings in bags, and Carter’s sister was going to pick them up.
The younger Holiday had graduated from Maynard Jackson High in Atlanta with honors and was enrolled at Georgia State University.
“I’m asking that you give him mercy and another chance on life,” Xaviera Carter said during the hearing. ”I sincerely apologize to the Carter family.”
Holiday’s pastor, the Rev. H.D. Bolton, spoke on his behalf.
“The whole thing is a tragedy,” Bolton said. “There is no winner. God always gives us grace and mercy. We all make mistakes.”
Under the cap plea, McClain couldn’t impose a sentence of more than 20 years to serve.
“We are taking the court to provide mercy,” Kiger said. “My client does have future plans.”
Carter’s family spoke before the sentencing.
“This put a damper on our family,” Carter’s daughter, Shawanda Carter, said. “He was about the kids and grandkids. He didn’t deserve this.”
Carter’s sister Marilyn Lupoe said she misses her brother.
“He took my only brother,” Lupoe said. “I do miss my brother. It is sad on both ends.”
Holiday offered an apology and asked for a second chance.
“I apologize,” he said. “I try my best to be the best person I can be. I think you are a fair and nice judge.”
