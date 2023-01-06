The 2023 General Assembly gets underway at the state capitol Monday.
Members of the Douglas delegation were contacted and asked to comment on what’s on tap for this year’s General Assembly and for some perspective on their goals for this year’s session, both individually and collectively.
Late last year, Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s November reelection.
According to a recent article in Capitol Beat News Service, Kemp also reiterated a pledge he made on the campaign trail to seek another $1 billion state income tax cut on top of the $1 billion reduction the General Assembly approved this year.
In the public safety arena, Capitol Beat reported that Kemp said he plans to continue a crackdown on human trafficking and on criminal gangs recruiting children. Last year, the governor formed a multi-agency Crime Suppression Unit that has made hundreds of arrests, while Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr more recently created a Gang Prosecution Unit that has produced 11 indictments of 46 suspected gang members.
District 30 state Sen. Mike Dugan R-Carrollton, contacted by phone, said he thinks the biggest focus will be on education.
Kemp also said he would push during the 2023 legislative session beginning next week to increase benefits through the lottery-funded HOPE Scholarships program to 90% of tuition coverage. HOPE provided full tuition coverage until 2011, when growing demand for scholarships combined with the rising costs of tuition forced the General Assembly to reduce benefits.
“And we’re going to be doing some stuff with the homeless issue,” Dugan said.
Dugan also noted the influx of new faces to this year’s session.
“This session will be a little bit different from the start just because there are so many new people there. I think it will be a good session; it will just take a little bit of time to get going.”
Dugan’s district was changed somewhat with most of Paulding County and some of Douglas being taken out of it and Haralson and all of Carroll added in, he said.
The head of the Douglas delegation, District 66 Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, also spoke by phone. Alexander’s district was recently changed, taking her out of Paulding County while adding more of Douglas County. She was first elected in 2012.
The newest member of delegation, incoming District 64 state Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, could not be reached for comment by press time. New’s district includes west Douglas and parts of Paulding.
Alexander said she will sponsor three bills in the 2023 General Assembly.
“First, the Election Integrity Bill Study Committee is legislation to ensure any issues or concerns arising after the election cycle are addressed and to minimize election changes every year. There were a multitude of changes made with SB 202 and now we need to determine if there are discrepancies related to these implications.”
Another bill is Paid Sick Leave, which will allow employers to implement paid Sick leave for their employees utilizing some of the definitions and language from laws passed on paid sick leave in the Georgia General Assembly, Alexander said.
Alexander said that the organization 9 to 5 Georgia and Georgia Paid Leave Coalition released new reports on paid leave in Georgia stating that paid leave strengthens economic growth by increasing the workforce.
“Georgia ranks 30th in the U.S. for women’s labor force participation rate, addressing this would boost Georgia’s economic health,” she said.
“Thirdly, according to NORML, there are 27 states that have partially or fully decriminalized some offenses for marijuana possession,” Alexander said. “President Biden’s announcement of pardoning people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana in October was in the hopes that other states will follow. I’ve filed legislation for Georgia to follow the same language outlined in Biden’s pardon on simple possession of marijuana.”
“I’m also elated and proud to be the co-chair of the Georgia Women’s Legislative Caucus. In 2023, the Georgia General Assembly will have a total of 81 Women, which is historical. The Georgia Caucus will have its first 2023 event on January 9, and we’ll recognize and honor our first-ever woman speaker in the Georgia House of Representatives. Representative Jan Jones is the acting speaker until the elected Speaker; Representative John Burns takes the gavel,” she said.
“As always, I am honored to serve District 66 and look forward to serving Douglas County and working with the elected officials in the county,” Alexander said.
District 35 state Sen. Donzella James D-Atlanta, was also contacted by phone for comment. James’ district changed a bit also, she said.
“I don’t have College Park or East Point anymore, I have Union City, Fairburn, don’t have all of Palmetto anymore, more of Chattahoochee Hills again, almost all of the city of South Fulton and more of Douglas County, except for Villa Rica,” James said.
“I’ve been working with homeowners with concerns about the HOA’s so I’m going to address that in the form of legislation, to make some changes in how liens are put on people and how their homes are being bought out from under them, so that it will be fair and equitable and make sure they take care of their homeowner fees, as well.”
“And I’ve been working with firefighters-first responders, to get a tax credit for them up to $5,000.
“And there are a lot of bills coming up from the Senate. Some I’ll be fighting and others my constituents want — mostly budget items,” she said.
The Douglas delegation sat down with community officials recently as they head into the next General Assembly.
“We met with Douglas County, the mayors, the commissioners, the different departments of government, judges, police, fire, this past week, and we’re working to make sure everything they requested we address,” James said.
James said topics ranged from a lot about housing, to transportation, DOT projects and working to keep those projects on track, as well as concerns regarding a surge in violence and access to guns by young people.
And James said she’ll be doing her Save the Children event for school and church youth groups again this year — back from a hiatus due to COVID restrictions since 2020.
James said she looks forward to the session and working with the local delegation, which can come together and keep their collective eye on the ball.
“No matter what party we’re in, we all have Douglas County as our first priority, and it’s not about politics, it’s about working together for the best interests for our community. Some groups don’t work together but our delegation actually works together,” James said.
