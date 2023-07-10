Douglas County Deputy Fire Chief Eric Phillips has been fired for non-compliance with firefighter certification.
Douglas County Deputy Fire Chief Eric Phillips has been fired for non-compliance with firefighter certification.
Interim Fire Chief Miles Allen sent a letter to Phillips on July 6 explaining the reason for the termination.
“Your failure to timely complete all required certifications resulted in your ineligibility for certification which prevents you from performing your job duties,” the two-page letter read.
Phillips was deputy fire chief of administration until his termination.
He came to the Douglas County Fire Department in 2021 after retiring from the fire department in Charleston, S.C.
He is a Valdosta native.
Phillips was hired by former Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette as part of a departmental reorganization.
Phillips is the third firefighter, and second administrator, to be fired this year.
Jolivette was fired on May 1 and firefighter Daymetrie Williams was terminated on June 30.
Jolivette and Williams’ terminations came as a result of violation of department procedures.
Williams termination letter cited him for giving ‘false statements’ to a supervisor and intentionally ‘giving a false statement or information furnished’ in an employment application about his criminal history.
The Sentinel first reported in February that Williams had a bench warrant for his arrest in Alabama after missing a court date earlier this year.
Williams was arrested for theft by deception of $10,000 in a case in Huntsville on June 19, 2019.
In addition, the letter stated Williams was convicted twice of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.
Jolivette told the Sentinel in an exclusive interview that he was unaware of Williams’ 2019 arrest and the current bench warrant that was signed by an Alabama judge on Jan. 23, 2023.
“It is the first I’ve heard, we will act on that,” Jolivette said in an interview with a Sentinel reporter on Feb. 10 at fire headquarters when asked about Williams.
Jolivette was informed on March 31 by Acting County Administrator David Corbin that he was being let go effective May 1.
Jolivette was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 22 while the county investigated the Williams case to determine if the then fire chief knew about the prior arrest.
In a termination letter to Jolivette dated March 31 and signed by Corbin, the acting county administrator listed “the failure to comply with applicable Douglas County policy; the failure to follow orders; and the failure to adequately complete work assignments” as reasons for the termination.
