 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Former Douglas County High School football star Ricky Dobbs has expressed interest in possibly filling one of the newly vacant seats on the Board of Commissioners.

Dobbs is currently in the Navy Reserves and teaches and coaches at Douglas County.

