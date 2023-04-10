Former Douglas County High School football star Ricky Dobbs has expressed interest in possibly filling one of the newly vacant seats on the Board of Commissioners.
Dobbs is currently in the Navy Reserves and teaches and coaches at Douglas County.
Although he has no political experience, Dobbs has been active in the community since graduating from high school in 2006.
He is an officer in the Navy.
“I didn’t know my name was being thrown around until I got a call from a TV reporter,” Dobbs said. “Yes, I’m interested in it. I had expressed an interest a while back when the investigation was going on. I’m hoping and praying that they call my name.”
Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell after they were indicted for bid rigging.
Dobbs said he has not been contacted by Kemp yet.
Since his college football playing days at the U.S. Naval Academy, Dobbs has always expressed interest in politics.
He said on national television during an interview that he wanted to become the county’s first Black president.
Former President Barack Obama beat Dobbs to the history-making moment when he was elected for the first of his two terms in 2008.
During a Black History Month speech at Chapel Hill Middle School in February, Dobbs told the eighth-grade class that he had secured an endorsement from Obama to run for president.
He said he has Obama’s number locked in his phone and they speak occasionally.
Dobbs lives in District 1 just across the railroad tracks; Mitchell has represented the district since first being elected in 2010.
He said representing his home district would be a way of giving back to his community.
“It is a way I could have input in my community,” Dobbs said. “It is a way I can do some good and put a positive spin on this.”
After leading Douglas County High, Dobbs signed with Navy and became one of college football’s top players.
He was a finalist his senior year for the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded to college football’s top player.
During his active duty in the Navy, Dobbs has spent a great deal of time in the Middle East.
