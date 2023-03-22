DOUNWS-03-23-23 DOG PARK

Construction on a new dog park at Clinton Nature Preserve has been put on hold until a March 28 meeting to hear citizens’ concerns.

 

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has put a halt to construction of a dog park at Clinton Nature Preserve in Villa Rica after some citizens raised concerns.

District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez, who represents the area around Clinton, said a meeting is set for March 28 at the Ephesus Church Road park to discuss the dog park construction.

