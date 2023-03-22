The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has put a halt to construction of a dog park at Clinton Nature Preserve in Villa Rica after some citizens raised concerns.
District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez, who represents the area around Clinton, said a meeting is set for March 28 at the Ephesus Church Road park to discuss the dog park construction.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Shelter No. 5 at the park.
Alcarez, who is in his first term on the BOC, said he has heard from several citizens that are in favor and others that have some concerns about the dog park.
Construction had started at the park in an open field near the park’s entrance. Fence posts had been set as of earlier this week.
Alcarez said that the county’s legal department has looked at the deed from when the land was donated by the Clinton family and determined that the dog park is within the legal boundaries.
“The county attorney said there was nothing in the verbiage that prevents the dog park,” Alcarez said. “We don’t feel like we are breaking any of the donor’s wishes. We are not cutting down any trees or disturbing the nature preserve.”
Alcarez said the meeting was called to hear both sides on the new addition.
Former District 4 commissioner Ann Jones Guider said constituents have always been in favor of the dog park.
“It is something that they have wanted for years,” Guider said.
Several of the county’s high school cross country teams use the facility to practice and host region and regular season meets.
The fencing for the dog park is where the starting line for the races are held.
“We are open to any suggestions,” Alcarez said. “We want to come to a happy medium.”
