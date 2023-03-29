Dog Park pic

District 4 County Commissioner Mark Alcarez and Parks and Recreation Director Gary Dukes look over a map of Clinton Nature Preserve on Tuesday. The proposed dog park at Clinton will be moved to a different spot after officials heard concerns from citizens.

 BOC/Special

After a meeting with concerned citizens Tuesday afternoon, Douglas County District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez announced that the planned dog park at Clinton Nature Preserve will be relocated on the property.

Some citizens questioned the location of the dog park, which was being built at the beginning of the trails.

