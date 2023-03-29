After a meeting with concerned citizens Tuesday afternoon, Douglas County District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez announced that the planned dog park at Clinton Nature Preserve will be relocated on the property.
Some citizens questioned the location of the dog park, which was being built at the beginning of the trails.
Fence posts were being installed when construction was halted and Alcarez called a meeting to hear from both sides on the issue.
“I didn’t really like the location,” Alcarez said Wednesday morning. “It was apparent that it needed to be relocated.”
The first-term commissioner said the county has two locations in mind for the dog park.
He said he and Parks and Recreation Director Gary Dukes will walk the grounds next week to determine the best location.
“I think everybody left the meeting satisfied,” Alcarez said.
Several high school county cross-country coaches questioned the location of the new dog park since it was being built in the center of the start/finish line for races.
If built at the present location, teams would have had to find somewhere else to practice and hold regular season and region meets.
Alexander coach Brian Robinson said several teams from surrounding counties use the facility for practice and to hold region meets that didn’t involve county schools.
“This will save us from having to find somewhere else,” Robinson said. “I’m glad Mark listened and took everything in consideration.”
Alcarez said no trees will be removed at either of the new proposed sites.
“There will not be any disturbance of trees or property,” Alcarez said.
He said the county will get citizens’ feedback once a new location is determined.
The dog park had already been voted on before Alcarez took office in January.
Former District 4 Commissioner Ann Guider Jones said she was also in favor of the dog park.
Funding for the dog park was included in the 2016 SPLOST.
