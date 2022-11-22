Rodethrich “Ro” House was planning a Thanksgiving Day dinner with her fiancé and her two kids.
Those plans quickly changed when House learned that her fiancé, Fred Dudley, had to work on Thursday.
Dudley is a firefighter at Station No. 1 in Lithia Springs.
House decided have their Thanksgiving dinner at the station with the other first responders working on the holiday.
After posting on social media about the idea, others in the community volunteered to help. And House’s original idea quickly grew from one station into food being available for every first responder in Douglas County.
“I can’t believe the outpouring we have gotten from the community and businesses,” House said.
Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette suggested that dinner be setup at Stations 1, 5 and 10 to form a triangle for firefighters and EMT personnel to rotate to while covering their shifts.
House said first responders on duty or off duty can come by the stations for food and fellowship.
“We are definitely excited about this,” Jolivette said. “I love the idea that we are breaking bread together.”
Many restaurants, churches, schools and civic organizations have pledged to donate food ranging from turkeys, hams, side dishes and desserts.
Douglas County District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan donated a pair of turkeys from her give-away last weekend.
House’s two daughters have helped with picking items up, and just being there to support their mother.
“Some restaurants I didn’t think would donate did, and others I thought for sure didn’t donate,” House said. “I just want to make sure that we have enough so everyone can get fed. I think we do have enough.”
Dudley joined the Douglas County Fire Department about a year ago.
He was in private business when he moved from Albany to relocate to Douglasville.
He had previously been with the Albany Fire Department.
“Being a firefighter is his passion,” House said. “I support him in any way that I can.”
Dudley said he is looking forward to Thanksgiving and having dinner with his family and ‘brothers and sisters’ with the fire department.
“I just want to see the smile on their faces,” Dudley said. “I wanted to give back because this department has been great to me. Chief Jolivette and his staff have that open door policy and they have supported this effort.”
