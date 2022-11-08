DOUNWS-11-10-22 FOOTBALL

Douglas County senior linebacker Shakai Woods is averaging 13.5 tackles per game heading into the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

 Amani Billups/Special to the Sentinel

Douglas County and Lithia Springs will hit the road for the first round of the Georgia High School Association playoffs this weekend.

Both will take on teams from Cobb County as the Douglas County Tigers will make the trip to Allatoona Friday night while Lithia Springs plays at Kell on Saturday afternoon.

