Douglas County and Lithia Springs will hit the road for the first round of the Georgia High School Association playoffs this weekend.
Both will take on teams from Cobb County as the Douglas County Tigers will make the trip to Allatoona Friday night while Lithia Springs plays at Kell on Saturday afternoon.
Douglas County and Lithia Springs are No. 3 seeds from their respective regions after losing their final regular season games.
The playoffs give teams an extended season.
“I feel we are ready,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “We just need to cut down on the turnovers and stay healthy.”
White said the team is battling the flu bug, but other than that, they are pretty healthy going into the postseason.
This is the second straight season that the Tigers are in the postseason. Last year, they reached the second round.
White cautions that Allatoona is better than its 5-5 record shows.
The Bucs were Region 6-6A runner-up and have won four straight games. They are 4-1 at home with the lone loss coming to Class 5A Cartersville (28-20) on Sept. 2.
On the other hand, Douglas County is 5-0 on the road, with two of those wins coming at a neutral site.
“There is no question that Allatoona is a good football team,” White said. “You can’t be fooled by their record.”
The Bucs are a run-oriented team, averaging 182 yards on the ground per game with a 5.6 yards per carry average.
Allatoona is led by running bak Jayden Ponder. The senior has rushed for 1,282 yards and eight touchdowns.
“They do a lot of old school stuff with the I-formation,” White said. “They are going to try and beat you up with the run.”
Lithia Springs will travel to Kill with a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday.
The Lions are 3-2 on the road with one of the losses coming at a neutral site.
Kell is 9-1 overall and 4-1 at home with the lone loss coming against Cambridge (42-24) on Oct. 14.
Kell is led by dual threat quarterback Bryce Clavon.
The junior leads the team with 2,368 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.
He also leads the team with 703 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.
