The Douglas County community came together in front of the courthouse Monday morning to honor and pay tribute to first responders, law enforcement and veterans during a special Patriot Day Ceremony.
The 53-minute ceremony was in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, when the United States was attacked by terrorists.
County leaders spoke of the sacrifice and service of those who gave their lives helping others.
“It is the day our lives changed forever,’ county Communications Director Yvette Brown said. “We remember and pay tribute to the 3,000 innocent lives that were taken on that day.”
Others spoke of the service and sacrifice by law enforcement, first responders and military personnel on that day 22 years ago and in the present.
“The people that ran into the building that we run out of are special people,” Commission Chairman Phil Miller said. “On that day, we set aside our differences and came together as a county.”
Acting Fire Chief Miles Allen told the crowd that he was serving in the United State Air Force on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We all remember where we were and what we were doing,” Allen said. “This time every year, I read the Patriot Day quote.”
After Allen recited the quote, a moment of silence was observed.
“We must live in unity,” said the Rev. James Harper, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church.
Jodi Hamm sung ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘The National Anthem’ during the ceremony.
“This tragedy brought about unity that we had never seen before,” District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez said. “There is always love. I pray for those that put on the badge and wear the uniform. My hope is that another tragedy will not have to happen for us to come together again. May God bless America and may God bless Douglas County.”
District Attorney Dalia Racine gave a personal account of her cousin joining the Marines as a result of the terrorist attack.
“This event changed the DNA of our society,” Racine said. “This is our trauma marker. We still remember the resilience and trauma that we still carry in our lives. We still remain the best land in the world. We will seek justice. Our unity exists because we call ourselves Americans.”
DCSO Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds called it an honor to serve in law enforcement.
“I challenge everyone to go inside their home and job, and love each other,” he said. “We don’t need a tragedy to bring us together. We have the spirit, toughness and fight to be a great country.”
