Douglas County coach Johnny White had one request when asked about Friday’s home matchup against top-ranked Langston Hughes in a region contest.
“Pray for us,” White said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Douglas County coach Johnny White had one request when asked about Friday’s home matchup against top-ranked Langston Hughes in a region contest.
“Pray for us,” White said.
Hughes coach Daniel “Boone” Williams isn’t buying White’s sarcasm from his close friend. White and Williams both previously served as assistants on the Hughes staff.
Williams’ Panthers won the other meeting between the two coaches in 2019.
“You know Johnny White, and I know Johnny White, and you know they will be ready,” Williams said. “It’s going to be an interesting matchup.”
All five county teams will be in action on Friday with region games.
Lithia Springs will host Maynard Jackson in a Region 6-5A contest that will also serve as the Lions homecoming affair.
Alexander travels to New Manchester for a region contest and county rivalry game.
Chapel Hill will be trying to bounce back from last week’s setback to Mays with an away game at Creekside.
Hughes comes into the statewide televised game at Jimmy Johnson Stadium with a 4-0 record and the top ranking in Class 6A since the preseason.
The defending region champions are coming off a 65-0 win over New Manchester in the region opener for both teams.
White said his team must minimize its mistakes to have a chance for the upset.
Last week, the Tigers turned the ball over three times within the red zone in a win over Alexander.
“Cutting down on our mistakes is going to be key,” White said. “You have to take care of your opportunities against a team like Hughes. We have to protect Sire and give him the time. They have one of the best defensive lines that I’ve seen in a long time.”
The game will also feature two of the state’s top junior quarterbacks in Prentiss Noland from Hughes and Douglas County’s Sire Hardaway.
Coming into the game, Hardaway has completed 75% of his passes for 1,328 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 119 yards and five touchdowns.
Noland, who is considered a top quarterback prospect, has completed 71% of his passes for 1,013 yards and 17 touchdowns with no interceptions.
“This game is a good matchup against two good teams,” Williams said. “We will have to be ready to play them.”
Coming into the game, the Panthers have won 17 straight regular season games.
Last season, Hughes lost to Buford in the Class 6A finals.
“You say you want to be the best, you have to beat or play well against the best,” White said. “This is our opportunity.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.