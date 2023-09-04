DOUNWS-09-05-23 FOOTBALL

Douglas County junior Kendan Arnold makes a tackle for a loss on a McEachern ballcarrier during Friday's 31-0 win in Powder Springs.

 Willie Relliford/Special to the Sentinel

It might be the perfect scenario for the Douglas County Tigers before starting their Region 5-6A schedule.

The Tigers are coming off a shut-out win at Class 7A McEachern, and now head into a bye week.