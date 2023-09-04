It might be the perfect scenario for the Douglas County Tigers before starting their Region 5-6A schedule.
The Tigers are coming off a shut-out win at Class 7A McEachern, and now head into a bye week.
Douglas County will start its region schedule on Sept. 15 at county rival Alexander.
The Tigers defeated McEachern 31-0 on Friday to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Douglas County was the only local team to win over the weekend.
Alexander lost 39-0 at Sandy Creek, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A.
Lee County defeated Lithia Springs 59-12 in Leesburg. The Trojans are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.
North Atlanta defeated New Manchester 41-7 at Henderson Stadium in midtown Atlanta.
Chapel Hill had a bye week.
“I was very pleased at how well we played on defense,” Tigers coach Johnny White said. I thought we were able to take advantage of some things on offense. This is the closest to a full game that we have played.”
Douglas County had a field goal in the first quarter and then scored 28 points in the second quarter.
All four of the team’s touchdowns came from junior James Johnson.
It would be all the scoring the Tigers would need.
Johnson, a junior, had three rushing scores and a punt return for a touchdown.
Overall, he had four carries for 35 yards and one reception for 18 yards.
He also had eight tackles on defense.
“I’ve been telling people that James is one of the most dynamic players in the state,” White said. “It is amazing that he is not nationally-ranked. “
White said the bye week comes at the perfect time as a few players are nursing injuries.
“There is no question that we needed this break,” White said. “If we get everybody back in time for Alexander, I like our chances.”
