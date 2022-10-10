For the second straight week, Douglas County sophomore James Johnson made a start at quarterback.
Johnson, who has been filling in for starter Sire Hardaway as he nurses an injury, led the Tigers to a 33-7 homecoming win over Paulding County on Friday.
Johnson passed for 166 yards and rushed for 83 yards while accounting for all five of the Tigers scores. He scored four rushing touchdowns and passed for another in the win, the Tigers second in a row.
Senior Monte Gooden, who was named Homecoming King, had two catches for 120 yards.
Multiple sport athlete Skylar Soli was named Homecoming Queen.
Paulding County opened the game with a 7-0 lead, but the Tigers scored 20 points in the second quarter to take control of the game.
Douglas County improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 5-6A. Heading into the bye week, Douglas County is a game behind region leaders Langston Hughes and South Paulding, who are both 4-0 in the region.
Here is a look at other games:
Lithia Springs 56, Tri-Cities 0
The Lions recorded their second straight shutout win to improve to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-5A.
Lithia Springs is currently in second place in the region standings.
Senior quarterback Jai’Que Hart was nearly perfect on the evening in completing 9-of-10 passing for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
Running back Dahmoney Mosley had 80 yards rushing and two scores on five carries in the shutout win. It is the second straight week the Lions have recorded a shutout.
Three different receivers — Ayden Smith, Jodeon Hopkins and Tierre Neal — each scored touchdowns. The Lions defense recorded five sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Newnan 34, Alexander 33
Cougars junior quarterback Jared Echols was 10-of-17 for 203 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Alexander had 129 yards rush.
The Cougars took a 33-27 lead into the fourth quarter but Newnan scored the lone touchdown of the final period for the win.
Alexander wide receiver Eric Singleton had 82 yards receiving and a touchdown on four catches.
Villa Rica 21, Chapel Hill 6
Chapel Hill held a 7-6 lead until Villa Rica scored twice in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.