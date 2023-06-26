A day after his birthday, the Douglas County High Tigers gave coach Johnny White with a present.
A day after his birthday, the Douglas County High Tigers gave coach Johnny White with a present.
The Tigers won the Lawrence Taylor 7v7 Tournament on Saturday in Atlanta.
Named after the legendary NFL Hall of Famer, the Tigers defeated Lithonia in the championship game of the seven-team tournament.
Taylor was present at the one-day event and took a photo op with the Tigers team.
“I’m happy the way we have played the last two weeks,” White said. “We played well at Georgia Tech and we played well at the University of Georgia. Our defense played well at the Lawrence Taylor tournament.”
The Tigers were without a couple of key players during Saturday’s win.
The winning team got a $10,000 check and an authentic autographed football from Taylor.
“For me, meeting Lawrence Taylor was special,” White said. “I don’t think many of my guys don’t know much about Taylor. He was a legend.”
Douglas County was without two starting linebackers and two starters at wide receiver.
Without the key players, White was able to play several younger players.
“We have some guys get a lot of reps,” White said. “Many of our players had to play both ways. Overall, I’m pleased.”
Douglas County defeated Lithonia 25-12 for the titles.
Other wins came against Mays, host Maynard Jackson, and Lovejoy.
“The biggest take away was that our guys did the little stuff right,” White said. “We didn’t to a lot of things. We kept it pretty vanilla, but they executed well.”
White said the team is having a good summer. Earlier they competed at a contact camp at Kell High in Cobb County.
Next week they will be on a mandatory break before going to Fayette County for a final contact camp.
“This is a big camp with a lot of competition,” White said. “You really get to see how you stack up. It is a good test before we begin our preseason workouts.”
