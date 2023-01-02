Douglas County is slated to receive $5.5 million in federal funding for two projects as part of a 2023 appropriations government funding package.
The funding is part of $22.9 million Community Project Funding secured by Congressman David Scott (D-GA) for 15 projects for his Georgia’s 13th District.
The funding will go towards the South Douglas Loop - Phase I - Lee Road Extension and the Douglas County Community Business Incubator.
The South Douglas Loop project will get $5 million in funding while $500,000 will go for the Douglas County Community Business Incubator.
“I am excited that two of our federal legislative funding requests were included in the final 2023 appropriations government funding package,” said Romona Jackson Jones, chair of the Board of Commissioners. “We are so grateful to U.S. Congressman David Scott for advocating for $5.5 million worth of investments into two of our strategic priority areas; infrastructure and economic development.”
Scott won re-election in November.
The $5 million represents the largest amount of a single project secured in the funding.
About $1.7 trillion was approved overall for the Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2023.
Scott said the funding will directed benefit Georgia’s 13th District residents, which includes Douglas County.
“I am proud to have secured $22,932,519 in Community Project Funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget,” Scott said in a statement released by his office. “This funding is a direct investment in the people of Georgia’s 13th District. These projects will build our communities, strengthen our transit and transportation systems, protect our citizens, and create better-paying jobs."
