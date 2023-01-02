DOUNWS-01-03-23 BOC

Congressman David Scott (D-GA) is responsible for the county receiving $5.5 millions in federal funding for two projects as part of a 2023 appropriations government funding package.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County is slated to receive $5.5 million in federal funding for two projects as part of a 2023 appropriations government funding package.

The funding is part of $22.9 million Community Project Funding secured by Congressman David Scott (D-GA) for 15 projects for his Georgia’s 13th District.

