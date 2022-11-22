Atlanta Congresswoman Nikema Williams made it clear during an early morning press conference Tuesday that Douglas County is leading the way in early voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Douglas County is the first county to begin early voting in Georgia in the Senate runoff election and the only county to offer early voting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to state Democrats. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, early voting will be offered in Douglas County and DeKalb County only.

Trending Videos