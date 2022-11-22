Atlanta Congresswoman Nikema Williams made it clear during an early morning press conference Tuesday that Douglas County is leading the way in early voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Douglas County is the first county to begin early voting in Georgia in the Senate runoff election and the only county to offer early voting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to state Democrats. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, early voting will be offered in Douglas County and DeKalb County only.
Several people in attendance at local Democratic Party headquarters on Spring Street in Douglasville wore their stickers indicating that they had voted.
“Douglas County is the first,” said Williams, as many local government leaders stood behind her at the podium. “We have watched him (Warnock) fight for us. He is a hard-working man, and he will fight for Georgia families.”
Late last week, a Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled that holding early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving Day is legal and may proceed. The ruling came after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger declared that holding early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26 would violate a state law that prohibits runoffs on any day immediately following a state holiday. Besides Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24, the following day, Nov. 25, is a state holiday.
Warnock’s campaign sued to force a reversal of Raffensperger’s decision and prevailed in last Friday’s ruling.
Before Tuesday’s scripted speech from Williams, Douglas County District 1 Commissioner Kelly Robinson spoke.
“This is Day 1, and we are out the gate,” Robinson said. “Douglas County knows how to win.”
During the Nov. 8 election, county voters overwhelmingly supported Warnock.
About 55% of the county’s active voters cast ballots in the election. Warnock got 34,158 votes to 17,589 for Walker, a former Heisman Trophy-winning running back at the University of Georgia in the early-1980s.
Robinson challenged voters to return to the polls and elect Warnock. The winner will get to serve a full six-year term in Washington.
“We thank Senator Warnock for all he has done,” Robinson said. “He is the only one that will stand for you, and fight for you.”
Statewide, Warnock topped Walker 49.4% to 48.5% in the Nov. 8 general election, but since neither got above the 50% threshold, a runoff is required.
Williams said voters should ignore the perceptions that runoffs don’t favor Democrats.
“Polls also said that Sen. Warnock would not be elected two years ago,” Williams said. “But here we are now. Voters in Georgia need to make a plan, and get out and vote.”
In addition to Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, voters in Douglas are also expected to be able to vote early this coming Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new courthouse.
However, Saturday voting was not guaranteed as of Sentinel press time on Tuesday. That’s because the state Supreme Court agreed Tuesday afternoon to hear a petition from the Republican Party to stop all Saturday voting. A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday and a decision was expected quickly.
Regardless of what happens later this week, early voting will continue the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the new courthouse, old courthouse, Dog River Library, Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, Deer Lick Park, Woodie Fite Senior Center and Lithia Springs Senior Center.
Voters who don’t cast ballots early can vote at their regular polling places on Election Day, Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.