Douglas County students and teachers will return to the classroom Wednesday for the start of the 2023-24 school year.
There will be over 200 new teachers in the school system, which is the 17th-largest in the state.
During a new teacher orientation at New Manchester High School, first-year educators heard inspiring words from Board of Education Chair Tracy Rookard and Superintendent Trent North.
In addition, NMHS Principal Casey Bethel, the 2017 Georgia Teacher of the Year, and current DCSS Teacher of the Year Stan Jordan spoke.
Prior to the start of the year, the school system continued its tradition of holding a four-day Kindercamp.
The program is designed to help kindergarten students get acclimated to a school setting.
Safety continues to be one of the top priorities of the school system.
The school district is in the process of installing an upgraded version of the Verkada Camera System for more functionality.
The enhanced system will help with student elopements, intelligence tracking and vapor detection. Once the high school installation is complete, other schools will systematically be finalized, according to Tracey Whaley, Chief of Police of Douglas County Schools.
Centegix security updates are also underway, according to the school system.
Badges will be improved along with strobe lights while old equipment is being removed.
“All of the upgrades being made are putting time, effort, and resources into making the schools as safe as possible,” Whaley said. “We never relax or become content.”
