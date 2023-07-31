School pic

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North will welcome students back to the classroom Wednesday. The district has hired 200 new teachers for 2023-24.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County students and teachers will return to the classroom Wednesday for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

There will be over 200 new teachers in the school system, which is the 17th-largest in the state.