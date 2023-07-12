A Douglasville man was arrested for tampering with his electrical meter to get free electricity.
Gary George, 45, is charged with theft of services and damaging public utility.
According to the arrest warrant, George tampered with the electrical meter at his Cave Springs Road home to obtain free electricity from Greystone Power.
The incident occurred June 15-16 at the Douglasville residence.
This was George’s second arrest in the last three months, according to court records.
On May 1, he was charged with simple assault (family violence) and reckless conduct.
George was accused of shooting a gun through the wall beside the victim during an argument, according to the warrant.
It was an ‘attempt to scare’ the victim, the warrant stated.
The reckless conduct warrant accused George of shooting a gun in his house towards the front of door.
He was released on a $6,500 bond.
George’s latest arrest occurred on July 7, and he was released on a $3,000 bond.
