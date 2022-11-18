A Douglasville man has been charged with felony murder after a woman died as a result of what authorities are calling ‘suspicious circumstances.’
Jamie Morel, 33, was arrested Wednesday following the death of 28-year-old Timisha Ladawn Turner at a Douglasville residence.
Douglasville Police were called to an address on Fieldstone Drive on Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. where Turner was found unconscious and not breathing, according to Capt. Brad Stafford.
Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported Turner to the hospital.
Stafford said that investigators were later notified by doctors that Turner had died and determined her death was caused by ‘suspicious circumstances.’
Turner’s cause of death was not made available, and Stafford said no other details were being released due to the active investigation. He also did not reveal the relationship between the two, although Morel is also being charged with simple battery (Family Violence Act) in addition to aggravated assault.
Morel remained in the Douglas County jail Friday awaiting a bond hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.