A Douglasville man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from an incident this summer at a bar.
Eddie Head, 30, faces involuntary manslaughter and battery charges for the death of Rann Vaughn, which occurred at Highlanders Bar and Grill on Concourse Parkway.
Head allegedly punch the victim in the face, which knocked him unconscious causing him to strike his head on the cement ground, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that Vaughn died from the injuries several hours later stemming from the 1:30 a.m. incident on July 21.
An autopsy report later ‘revealed that the cause of death’ was blunt force head trauma from the fall, according to an arrest warrant.
On Oct. 5, Head voluntarily turned himself into the custody of the Douglasville Police Department, according to court records.
He was granted a $50,000 with $25,000 stemming from each charge, booking records show.
Head posted bond on Oct. 6, according to jail records.
Previously, Head plead guilty to DUI and was given 12 months probation and 40 hours of community service work, according to court documents.
He was also had to pay $350 in fine and fees, according to court documents.
