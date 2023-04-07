A Douglasville man was arrested last week for trespassing and lewd behavior at a Lithia Springs trucking company.
Teamus Wright, 27, was charged with public indecency and criminal trespass at the JB Hunt Trucking Company in the early morning hours of March 28.
Wright, who is not an employee of the company, allegedly went into the break room and began masturbating, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that Wright didn’t have permission to be on the property at the time of the 5 a.m. incident at 648 Sidney Court.
According to warrant, Wright had his pants pulled down. Two company employees came into the break room to speak with Wright, and saw him pull his pants up, according to the warrant.
The employees stated that Wright ‘was in partial state of dress’ at the the time of the incident, the warrant stated.
Wright was granted a $21,000 bond and was released from jail on March 31.
