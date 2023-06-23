DOUNWS-06-25-23 CRIME

Dale Drzewucki

 Douglas County Sheriff's Office

A Douglasville man pleaded guilty to several sex charges at his home involving a run-away minor.

Dale Drzewucki, 46, entered a guilty plead to trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.