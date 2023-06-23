A Douglasville man pleaded guilty to several sex charges at his home involving a run-away minor.
Dale Drzewucki, 46, entered a guilty plead to trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The incident began on Nov. 4, 2020, when the 13-year-old ran away from her mother’s Cobb County home.
She was walking near the Six Flags Park, when she encountered an individual that offered her a ride.
He took her to his Douglas County home, and called Drzewucki, and offered her to him in exchange for drugs.
Drzewucki picked the victim up and kept her at his Huey Road home for almost three months.
The victim was subjected to repeated sexual abuse. He gave the minor narcotics and alcohol.
Evidence on Drzewucki’s phone showed he made threats against the victim when she declined to engage in sexual intercourse.
The victim was able to leave Drzewucki’s house in January 2021, and made contact with her mother.
The mother contacted law enforcement, who launched an investigation into the case.
“No community is immune from the tragedy that is human trafficking,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said.
“What this victim had to endure at the hands of this defendant is unimaginable. We hope that this conviction will help her and her family in the healing process from these horrible acts. We applaud all that were a part of bringing him to justice.”
Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams sentenced Drzewucki to life with 25 years to serve.
He has been in the Douglas County jail since Jan. 26, 2021 since his arrest.
