A Douglasville man has been indicted on two counts of murder after a heated argument turned physical.
Jamie Morel, 33, was indicted on malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault — family violence for the Nov. 16 death of Timisha Turner, 28, at the home they shared.
Morel is being held without bond since his arrest following Turner’s death from a stab wound, according to the arrest warrant.
Douglasville Police were called to 6189 Field Stone Drive by someone who was on the phone when Morel and Turner got in the altercation, according to a warrant.
The caller stated that he overheard Turner say “why did you hit me in my head. You know my condition.”
Morel called the caller back and requested that he return to “his residence” on Field Stone Drive because Turner was unconscious.
The caller called DPD and asked for a welfare check on Turner.
When the officer arrived, he found Turner unconscious and not responsive.
An officer begin CPR while the ambulance arrived to transport Turner to Wellstar Douglas.
It was discovered by hospital staff that Turner had been stabbed in the upper right chest cavity by a sharp tool, according to a search warrant. She died a few hours later from the stabbing.
This is not the first time that Morel has been arrested.
In November 2020 he pleaded guilty to disorderly house charges for being a disturbance to the neighborhood, according to a 2018 warrant.
The warrant stated that he was “a habitual nuisance to the neighborhood” for blasting loud music. DPD was called out over 60 times within that year for his music.
On Oct. 7, Morel was indicted on a couple drug charges and obstruction of police, according to court records.
Here are the other grand jury indictments:
• Austin Sluder, sexual contact by employee or agent.
• Sadira Dailey-Wilson and Kayla Davis, exploitation and intimidation of disable adult, elder person or resident.
• Raymundo Deras, making false statement.
• Keith Woodruff, battery.
• James Golden, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Glenn Freeman, aggravated assault.
• Johnathan Haugabrook, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
• Robert Brashier, aggravated assault.
• Marvin Grimes, failure to register as sex offender.
• Darrius Williams, aggravated assault.
• Olivi Gail Le, terroristic threats.
• Luvon Griffin, terroristic threats.
• Tiyashie Demmons and Jazhae Marshall, possession of controlled substance.
• Jamill McNeese, possession of controlled substance.
• Maurice Clack, procession of controlled substance.
• Destine Thomas-Scott, obstruction of an officer.
• Bradley Hudson, tracking meth or amphetamine
• Nicholas Graham, fleeing or attempting elude police officer.
• Germaine Burton, fleeing or attempting elude police officer.
• Jonathan Escobart, Rene Palacios, Logan Richard, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Najarian Jackson, false report of a crime.
• Germalon Gordon, criminal damage to property.
• Rodney Turner, aggravated assault.
• Xavier Chatman, aggravated assault.
• Michael Teal, obstruction of an officer.
• Dylan Crutchfield, interference with government property.
• Tiffani Edwards, possession of controlled substance.
• Joseph Williams, aggravated assault.
• Joshua Nation, possession controlled substance.
• Jon Lucy, criminal trespass.
• Dereck Swinson, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Brandon Berry, aggravated battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.