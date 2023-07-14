A Douglasville man has been extradited back to Georgia where he is facing a nine-count indictment for allegedly having sex with a teenager. Anthony Santiago, 48, was arrested in New York and brought back to Georgia on Tuesday where he is facing rape, aggravated chid molestation, sex trafficking and kidnapping charges on a 16-year-old runaway.
Santiago picked the minor victim up at the Kroger on Hospital Drive on April 23, 2022, and took her to a hotel on Duralee Lane, according to an arrest warrant.
