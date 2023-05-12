A domestic dispute in Austell led to a Douglasville father being shot by Cobb County police in Lithia Springs late Tuesday evening.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting incident that happened on Thornton Road after a brief chase from Cobb County, according to the GBI.
Ricardo Tuggle, 38, the driver of the vehicle and an unidentified female were shot inside the car, a GBI news released stated.
Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where they were listed in stable condition.
No police officers were injured.
Offices used a PIT maneuver near Maxham and Thornton roads in Lithia Springs to stop the vehicle. As officers approached, they say the man in the car began reaching under the driver’s seat. That is when the responding officers opened fire.
A gun was recovered from the vehicle, according to the GBI.
The incident started at a home on Drennon Avenue in Austell when Tuggle was attempting to take his daughter, according to the GBI.
The police were called before Tuggle left.
A man at the residence gave police a description of the vehicle.
The car was spotted leaving the area, and a chase began when Tuggle refused to stop, according to the GBI.
An investigation determined that Tuggle is the father of the person he was trying to take from the home.
The man who called police is described as the person’s stepfather.
Tuggle is a convicted felon with several arrests in Cobb County.
He first went to prison in 2004, and was in and out four times. Tuggle was released May 28, 2013, from Johnson State Prison in Wrightsville.
Tuggle didn’t have any arrests in Douglas County, according to court records.
