The Douglasville Police Department is collecting items to assist Spalding County victims who suffered losses due to tornado damage two weeks ago.
Police Chief Gary Sparks is hoping Douglasville and Douglas County citizens will rally around the effort for those displaced from the storm.
“This has been on my heart to help the people in Griffin,” Sparks said. “We want the folks of Douglasville and Douglas County to pray and support those in need. Each city in Georgia should be about helping each other in a time of need.”
Boxes have been set up in the lobby at police headquarters at 2083 Fairburn Road.
Maj. Brad Stafford said Griffin officials have asked for specific items. Those items include new blankets, pet food, large plastic lawn bags, toiletry items, medical supplies, non-perishable canned goods, diapers/wipes, baby food/formula, flashlights, batteries, tarps and can openers.
Sparks said they are also collecting gift cards to stores such as Walmart and Target. If a citizen brings a gift card, they should give it to the receptionist in the lobby.
He said several people have donated gift cards.
“We are hoping for a good showing to take to Griffin,” Sparks said. “We have put out the call.”
Stafford said they are cutting off donations for items Wednesday at noon because Griffin officials said the need will likely change as they get further into the recovery effort.
He said a truck from DPD will drop the items at a distribution center in Spalding County Wednesday evening.
“We will find out if their needs will change as time goes on,” Stafford said.
Sparks said the goodwill could come back to the city and county if they ever need help.
“We may need some assistance in the future,” Sparks said. “We are putting the call out there for our citizens to step up.”
