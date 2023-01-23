DOUNWS-01-24-23 GRIFFIN

Douglasville Police Maj. Brad Stafford stands behind one of the boxes of supplies that will be sent to Griffin for storm victims. Citizens can drop off donations through 12 p.m. on Wednesday at police headquarters.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglasville Police Department is collecting items to assist Spalding County victims who suffered losses due to tornado damage two weeks ago.

Police Chief Gary Sparks is hoping Douglasville and Douglas County citizens will rally around the effort for those displaced from the storm.

