The Douglasville Police Department is looking for two suspects in a Wednesday night fatal shooting at a shopping plaza on Hospital Drive.
According to DPD, a 21-year-old male victim died after being shot in the Douglas Commons Shopping Center parking lot around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Police found a large amount of drugs and cash at the crime scene, which is located at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road.
DPD has not identified the victim, but police said they don’t think he is from Douglas County.
DPD said two suspects ran from the scene and one is believed to have sustained a gunshot wound.
Police are also trying to locate a silver Toyota Camry, which might have damage from gunshots.
Anyone with information on the shooting or location of vehicle should call 770-920-3010 or Detective Sean Williams (williamss@douglsvillega.gov) at 678-293-1747.
