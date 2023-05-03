Rachel Keehn has moved another step closer to her Paralympic dreams.
Wednesday afternoon, the 16-year-old Douglasville swimmer was named to the Paralympic National Team.
It wasn’t until last year that Keehn realized that she was close to making times to make the team.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity,” she said. “It is definitely something that I’m proud of.”
In 2019, Keehn was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a disease (CMT) that cause damage to the peripheral nerves.
CMT also can directly affect the nerves that control the muscles.
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, CMT is one of the most common inherited neurological disorders, affecting an estimated 126,000 individuals in the U.S. and 2.6 million people worldwide.
Nearly all cases are inherited, according to theNational Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke website.
Keehn’s father, Robert, suffers from the disease.
However, the King’s Way Christian School sophomore is not letting the disease stop her from continuing her passion for swimming.
Keehn has been swimming since she was five.
She started in the family’s above-ground pool and then joined a swim club.
Keehn is the youngest swimmer on the national team.
Because of her diagnosis, Keehn said it test her mental strength some days to complete works.
“The fatigue can be hard on my body,” she said. “I have to really push myself mentally.”
Sometimes she can walked after workouts.
“What I have is progressive,” Keehn said.
She sports an impressive swimming resume, which includes swimming for US Aquatics Club (USAC) in Atlanta, under coach Sergiy Useinov.
Keehn has found a role model in Paralympic swimmer Jamal Hill, who set a record in the Tokyo Games.
He won a bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Paralympics in August, setting an American record at 25.19 seconds.
Like Keehn, Hill has CMT.
She sees him as an inspiration.
They met at Keehn’s first para meet, and have stayed in contact.
“It is cool to know someone that struggles with the same thing you have,” she said. “It is fun to compete. It is my space. I feel comfortable in the pool.”
