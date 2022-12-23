A Douglasville woman has been indicted on exploiting an elder adult and fraud charges by a grand jury earlier the month.
Gwendolyn Dobbs, 61, was arrested on Oct. 13 on charges of exploiting disabled or elderly, financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud charges.
According to an arrest warrant, Dobbs made unauthorized bank account withdrawals of a 78-year-old elderly woman in her care.
A grand jury indicted Dobbs on Dec. 13 along with 46 other criminal cases. In the financial transaction card fraud case, Dobbs is accused of obtaining a transaction card in her name by using the elderly woman’s information, according to an arrest warrant.
Dobbs is accused of using the woman’s debit card to making purchases between Dec. 1, 2021 through July 25, 2022 in Georgia and Michigan, an arrest warrant stated.
Dobbs was recently granted a $15,000 bond on Dec. 19, which restricted her from working with the elderly and also attending two substance abuse counseling sessions per week, according to court documents.
This is not the first time that Dobbs has been in trouble with the law. From October 2000 until June 2001, Dobbs was incarcerated on shoplifting and drug charges. She was also in state prison from October 2006 through June 2012 for shoplifting charges. All her convictions were in Douglas County.
