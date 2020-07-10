Mrs. Janifer Layton Martin, 67, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Janifer was born in Forest Park, on October 30, 1952, the daughter of the late Bedford Layton and Betty Martin Layton. She enjoyed crafts and loved taking care of her home while spending time with her family. Janifer loved going to church and was a member of Freedom Mission Church.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Martin, son and daughter-in-law, David Lee and Margaret Martin, daughter and son-in-law, Tina Louise and Jerry Williams, Linda and Charles Harbuck, Temple, Georgia, son, Troy Martin, Carrollton, Georgia; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Layton.
The family will received friends at the funeral home on Friday.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Freedom Mission Church in Villa Rica, Georgia with Reverends Robert Ploof and Charles Harbuck.
Interment will follow the service at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens with David Martin, Timothy Harbuck and Curtis Moran serving as pallbearers.
We ask everyone to make good choices and remain safe during this COVID-19 pandemic. If you choose to attend the visitation and funeral service, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com,
J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.