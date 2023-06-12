Top law enforcement officials here met to discuss fighting crime amid staff shortages and continued growth. The most immediate solution is to coordinate manpower to protect the public where needed, they concluded.

The meeting, held June 8 at the Douglasville Police Department, was attended by Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds, Chief Deputy Kenneth Conner, and Colonel Doug Oliver, along with Police Chief Gary Sparks and Assistant Chief J.R. Davidson. Sparks said DPD is changing its zone configurations on Thornton Road and in other areas to provide adequate coverage because of burgeoning growth in the city and county.