Law enforcement and fire personnel want citizens to have fun this Fourth of July, but they encourage everyone to be safe.
“We know it is a time people are celebrating, but they have to be responsible,” Douglasville Police Lt. Mark Edwards said.
Edwards said that DPD will step up its patrol over the holiday weekend, which began Friday.
He said the public will notice a presence at the parade and fireworks, especially, and throughout the weekend.
This year, the holiday travel period is 78 hours long, and begins Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m., and ends Monday, July 4, at 11:59 p.m.
Last year’s holiday period was 54 hours long. Troopers and motor carrier officers issued 8,647 citations, 8,451 warnings, and made 321 DUI arrests. State troopers also investigated 295 traffic crashes resulting in 171 injuries, and nine fatalities.
Travel experts are predicting a record number of motorist on the road despite the high gas prices.
“More motorists will travel the roadways to spend time with family and friends celebrating the Independence Day holiday this weekend,” said Colonel Christopher C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “Celebrating holidays should be fun, as well as safe. We urge all motorists to practice safe driving habits by following posted speed limits, using appropriate safety restraints, not driving impaired, paying attention to road conditions, and not using cellphones while driving will help you stay safe this weekend.”
DPD Maj. J.R. Davidson said there is no excuse for impaired drivers on the road.
“There are so many options available for transportation,” Davidson said.
Fire/EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette said individuals should practice safety when shooting off fireworks.
He said children should be supervised while handling fireworks.
“The big problem we get calls from is when a firework doesn’t go off, and then a person goes to pick it up,” Jolivette said. “The firework then goes off. Never pick up a firework once it’s been lit. We want everybody to be safe.”
Wright said that GSP troopers will be on high visibility patrols in trying to keep crashes and fatalities to a minimum.
GSP is participating in the Operation Zero Tolerance campaign, a nationwide mobilization against impaired driving, as well as the 100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) campaign. Troopers will be working alongside sheriff’s deputies and police officers to apprehend impaired drivers and crack down on aggressive speeders and distracted drivers.
This is the fourth year that the state’s Hands-Free law has been in effect.
“Crashes caused by distracted and impaired drivers can be prevented,” Wright said. “Motorists should pay close attention to road conditions and make smart choices when planning to celebrate holiday activities by designating a sober drive.”
