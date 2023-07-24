DOUNWS-07-25-23 ROTARY

Tekmekia Gilchrist was introduced as the new president of the Rotary Club of Douglas County during the July 10 meeting.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

When Tekmekia Gilchrist joined the Rotary Club of Douglas County in 2019, she never imagined that she would eventually head the civic organization.

During the July 10 meeting at the Douglasville Conference Center, Gilchrist was sworn in as the president for the upcoming year.