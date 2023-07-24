When Tekmekia Gilchrist joined the Rotary Club of Douglas County in 2019, she never imagined that she would eventually head the civic organization.
During the July 10 meeting at the Douglasville Conference Center, Gilchrist was sworn in as the president for the upcoming year.
“There is a lot to be excited about for the Rotary,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist’s goals for the Rotary are to increase membership and continue to do service projects within the community.
She said the Rotary will concentrate a lot on mental health issues within the community.
“Mental health is the focus for the year,” Gilchrist told members. “We want to do some things centered around bringing awareness to the issue. I think mental health is no longer just an adult issue. We are looking to bring in some experts on the subject.”
She said another goal is to increase the civic group’s membership by adding eight new members.
Rotary will also look to do four service projects to help in the community.
Gilchrist takes over for former president Samantha Rosado.
“Those are some big shoes to fill,” Gilchrist said. “My goal is to serve our community and make things better. We want to continue to connect with the community.”
She said Rotary is looking to increase fundraising about 10% within the group.
A past principal at New Manchester High, Gilchrist said she will use those leadership skills to lead the civic group.
“I think a lot of those skills transfer into what I want to do with the Rotary Club,” said Gilchrist, who now serves as executive director of CTAE and 6-12 Curriculum for Douglas County Schools. “The Rotary is a very important group. I feel we make a big impact on the community that we live in.”
