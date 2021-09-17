A pair of Douglas County School System principals were named among the county’s top young professionals earlier this week.
Wednesday’s Chamber luncheon honored the 2021 Top 10 Young Professionals at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The Top 10 Young Professionals of the Year is an annual recognition of young professionals in Douglasville and Douglas County who embody the mission and vision of Advancing Modern Professionals in Douglas (AMP’D), a program of the Douglas County Chamber. The awards were presented by AMP’D and the Douglas County Sentinel.
Mason Creek Middle Principal Tiffany Weaver and Holly Springs Elementary Assistant Principal Tanish Springer were among the honorees.
“It keeps in line with a mission to hire and retain top educators,” Superintendent Trent North said. “This is a reflection on the quality of employees we have in the Douglas County School System. This shows that we are headed in the right direction.”
To be eligible for the award, individuals had to be between the ages of 21-40 years old.
Gary Miller of GreyStone Power and Leonte Benton of T. Dallas Smith and Company spoke at the luncheon. Sentinel Publisher Rachael Raney presented the awards to the winners.
Weaver and Springer called it an honor to be recognized along with members of the corporate and healthcare communities.
“This means a lot to me, and it says a lot to represent the school system,” Springer said. “It is a very exciting time to be recognized. I want to continue to help engage in the community.”
Weaver said she has been motivated by those who came before her.
“Past winners have inspired me to continue striving to be my best self,” Weaver said. “I hope that I can inspire others, especially young female educators, to set challenging goals and work hard to meet them no matter their age. I have been blessed to be surrounded by many amazing educators in my four years as the principal of Mason Creek Middle School. These educators and our students serve as my daily reminder of my purpose as their leader.”
Here is a look at all of the winners
• Chris Bass, 33, is the Assistant Director of the Douglasville Parks and Recreation Department.
• Zachary Bush, 35, is the Clinical Pharmacy Manager at Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
• Adam Elrod, 32, is the Brand Strategist for GreyStone Power.
• Rachel Franklin, 38, is the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Epidemiology Director.
• Señora James, 39, serves as the Director of Nursing at Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
• Emily Lightner, 34, is the Executive Director of the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County.
• Ben Marlow, 34, is a fourth-generation small business owner at Allstate Insurance.
• Abbey Morgan, 22, is the Engineering Technician in stormwater design for Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority.
•Tanish Springer, 34, is the assistant principal at Holly Springs Elementary School.
•Tiffany Weaver, 37, is the principal at Mason Creek Middle School.
