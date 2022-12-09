An elderly Southwest Atlanta man has been charged with sexual battery and shoplifting for an incident at Walmart.
An elderly Southwest Atlanta man has been charged with sexual battery and shoplifting for an incident at Walmart.
James Betts, 77, was arrested for attempting to take some fruit and inappropriately touching a woman at the Walmart on Thornton Road.
Betts allegedly tried to steal two cantaloupes before leaving them as he exited a side door in the grocery section of the store, according to an arrest warrant.
The two cantaloupes had a $6.56 value, the warrant stated.
The incident at 1100 Thornton Road took place around 11 p.m. on April 4.
A second incident involving Betts at the Walmart happened on Nov. 2 around 12 p.m. when he touched a woman’s buttocks without her consent, according to an arrest warrant.
Betts was arrested on Dec. 1 and is currently being held without bond.
