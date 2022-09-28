S&A Express missed the deadline to bid on the cleaning contract for the new Douglas County Annex Building on Fairburn Road when it opened in 2018.
Another company initially had the low bid but didn’t get the job.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
S&A Express missed the deadline to bid on the cleaning contract for the new Douglas County Annex Building on Fairburn Road when it opened in 2018.
Another company initially had the low bid but didn’t get the job.
However, the bidding process was reopened after Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones made a phone call to former County Administrator Mark Teal to have companies rebid on the contract, a new report from Fox 5 Atlanta shows.
Teal sent out an email to two other administrators, copying himself, that Jones wanted the process to be done over, according to emails obtained by Fox 5.
The 2018 cleaning contract and all related emails are the center of an ongoing Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigation into possible bid-rigging allegations involving several current and former county employees.
According to the FOX5 I-Team investigation, Teal’s email read:
“Chairman just called. She said we treated Mr. Anthony unfairly. We called him ‘at the last minute’ and added more duties to the contract. I told the Chairman if we did we called everyone at the last minute — we treat every contractor the same.’
The reference to ‘Mr. Anthony’ is Anthony Knight, who owns S&A Express with his wife, Sharon.
Per the Fox 5 report, Teal went on to write, “Per direction from Madam Chair we need to re-bid the contract.”
Jones along with two other commissioners and another elected official are part of the investigation.
The GBI obtained a search warrant to emails from Jones, commissioners Kelly Robinson and Henry Mitchell and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker.
The search warrant also sought the emails of S&A and Sharon Brown, Sharon and Anthony Knight.
Baker said in an interview earlier this month that his only involvement with the contract is that the company cleans the building where the tax commissioner’s office is housed.
Jones, Robinson and Mitchell couldn’t be reached for comment.
Also named in the search warrant are Teal, Bill Peacock, James Worthington and Gail Woody.
In an email exchange with Teal, Worthington responded that he didn’t see any ‘wrongdoing or unfair treatment’ to S&A, according to the Fox 5 report.
The contract was rebid, with two companies submitting the same $2,100 a month bid.
Knight’s company was hired prior to the BOC taking a vote on the contract.
It triggered a sharp response from Commissioner Ann Jones Guider during an Aug. 6, 2018, BOC work session.
Peacock said in the meeting the building opened on July 23, 2018, and that the company had started working.
Guider questioned if the contract was legal since it wasn’t voted on by the BOC.
To which, Peacock said, ‘it will be once you all approve it.’
It was approved 3-2 with Guider and then Commissioner Mike Mulcare voting against it.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.