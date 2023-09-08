Former Douglas Judicial Circuit Chief Judge David Emerson testified that the decision to temporarily suspend Probate Judge Christina Peterson’s after-hours access to the courthouse after he said she breached security was justified.
Emerson, now a senior judge, made that testimony during Peterson’s Judicial Qualifications Commission ethics hearing Wednesday.
Deputy Alan Clayton testified that he had allowed unscreened wedding guests to enter the courthouse for an after-hours weekend wedding the same day as Peterson in April of 2021.
Peterson had scheduled a wedding on Saturday, April 17, 2021, but there was a mixup in the time.
DCSO deputies showed up in the morning, while Peterson and her wedding party arrived in the afternoon after the deputies had left.
Emerson said that Peterson was told by Capt. Trent Wilson, who is over courthouse security, not to enter the courthouse because there was no one to screen her wedding party.
Peterson said under oath that Sheriff Tim Pounds gave her permission to enter the courthouse.
Emerson, under cross examination from Peterson’s attorney Lester Tate, said he was unaware of that.
“My answer, my information, was that he told her not to,” Emerson said.
Emerson and Pounds agreed to suspend Peterson’s access for after-hours use of the courthouse for a couple of days while a new security policy was put in place.
“I’ve never seen her demonstrate anything that showed me that she was cognizant of the risks that she posed to the people that work in the courthouse by allowing unsecured access to that building,” Emerson said.
Clayton was suspended for three days for his actions.
During questioning by JQC Director Courtney Veal, Emerson said he had little interaction with Peterson prior to her taking office.
He said she tried some domestic matters in his courtroom when she was a private attorney.
Emerson, a 33-year veteran on the bench, said that Peterson had been “arrogant” and “not very good at what she did.”
Emerson said that he opted not to offer Peterson any initial training since he’d never been a probate judge.
“I couldn’t help her with the day-to-day operations of her court,” Emerson testified. “I did reach out to all of the judges of the circuit to try to teach them how to use the Icon case management software.”
During earlier testimony from Peterson, she often testified that Emerson tried to block her from receiving a salary increase and from other training that could have contributed to some of the mistakes she has made in the two-and-half years she has been in office.
Emerson confirmed he’d written a “multi-page letter” to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners supporting the denial of Peterson’s requested salary increase.
Tate asked Emerson if he did “anything to try to help Judge Peterson in any way.”
He said he aided Peterson with a computer class and in learning how to report her court’s case counts to the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Emerson conceded he couldn’t recall whether he’d failed to reschedule a meeting requested by Peterson seeking judicial guidance when asked by Tate.
After two days of testimony, the proceeding came to rest Wednesday.
Testimony will resume on Sept. 14-15. Peterson faces a total of 40 ethics charges by JQC and faces penalties including possible removal from office if convicted.
