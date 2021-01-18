Emma Ailleen Priest Cooper, 81, of Lithia Springs, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. She was born in Scottsboro, Ala, on March 28, 1939 to the late Hollis Lemon Priest and the late Laura Olene Baker Priest
Ailleen loved the Lord and loved nothing more than to be a witness leading others to Christ. She was the pastor of Full Gospel Church in Lithia Springs, and volunteered at the Warehouse of Hope in Douglasville for the last 16 years. Ailleen’s pride was the family she and Johnny created together.
She is survived by her children: Gary and Robin Cooper, Terry and Julie Cooper, Bruce and Karen Cooper, Kristie and Tony Collum; grandchildren: Jennifer and Brian Freeman, Jeremy and Amanda Cooper, John Bensley, Kayla and Jack Daniel, Alex Cooper and fiance‘, Kaycee Larson, Chase Cooper, Payten Collum and Broklynn Collum; great-grandchildren: Brinnan Freeman, Ashton Cooper, Blakely Freeman, Noah Cooper, Ava Daniel, Raylan Bensley, Alaina Daniel and one on the way; sisters: Shirley Thrash, Helen Florence; brother: Jeff and Wanda Priest; two special friends, Charles Davis and Linda Bailey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Johnny Cooper; brothers, Billy Joe Priest and Hollis Priest.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, from noon until the service hour.
The funeral service will be held in Hightower’s Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Phil Moore officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemo
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.