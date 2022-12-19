Brittany Bell remembers the first time she went out on a call after being sworn-in as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with the Douglas County Fire Department.
As she was riding to the call, Bell was panicking and doubting her ability as a rookie. Once Bell and her partner arrived on the scene, she was able to perform her duties like a seasoned veteran.
“I was definitely freaking out on the ride to the scene,” Bell said. “When we got there, I went right to work. I blocked everything out of my mind.”
After the paramedic arrived to administer the medicine to the cardiac arrest patient, he complimented Bell on the work she did to help save the person’s life.
“Now, I’ve been on all types of calls,” Bell said. “I feel very confident in my ability.”
Bell went on maternity leave last week as she is expecting her fourth child.
Last month, a foundation presented Bell with flowers and a $600 scholarship to help the single mother during the holiday season.
Before moving into her current place, Bell lived in a hotel with her kids.
Bell said the funds came in handy as she was moving to another residence.
“It was definitely a surprise for me,” Bell said. “I’m very grateful. I was going through a lot and this came in handy. We finally got our own place.”
Bell has been with the county’s fire department for a year and two months. Prior to that, she was employed as a pharmacy tech.
She joined the fire department to ‘make a difference’ in citizens’ lives.
“I hated the feeling of being defeated and helpless when I saw someone in need of help,” Bell said. “I wanted to be able to triage the situation. I wanted to get the training needed to be able to react in a positive way.”
Bell, an Atlanta native, said the training to become an advanced EMT was what she expected. She said she spent many hours studying to get her certification.
She said she plans on continuing studying while out as she prepares to get her next level of certification and eventually become a firefighter.
“The training and work is what I definitely expected,” Bell said. “I expected some of it to be hard, and it was. I studied and applied myself. I like to give back to the community.”
Growing up, Bell always wanted to be a firefighter. On her walk home from school as a youngster in Atlanta, Bell would stop by the fire station and talked with the fire fighters.
She told her mother that she wanted to some day work at the fire station.
“It is funny about the whole situation is that there weren’t any women working there,” Bell said. “I never got to meet a female firefighter until I started working here. I hope to be a role model for another females. All my kids say they want to be firefighters”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.