Melanie Williams, a Department of Justice attorney, presents Douglas County Fire Department Advanced EMT Brittany Bell with a $600 scholarship from her foundation. Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson and Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette attended the ceremony.

Brittany Bell remembers the first time she went out on a call after being sworn-in as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with the Douglas County Fire Department.

As she was riding to the call, Bell was panicking and doubting her ability as a rookie. Once Bell and her partner arrived on the scene, she was able to perform her duties like a seasoned veteran.

