Alexander senior Eric Singleton set school records in the 100- and 200-meters last weekend at a meet at McEachern.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Eric Singleton wasn’t trying to set any records at last week’s track and field meet in Powder Springs.

He was just trying to ‘go with the flow’ of the 100-meters event.

