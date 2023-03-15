Eric Singleton wasn’t trying to set any records at last week’s track and field meet in Powder Springs.
He was just trying to ‘go with the flow’ of the 100-meters event.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Eric Singleton wasn’t trying to set any records at last week’s track and field meet in Powder Springs.
He was just trying to ‘go with the flow’ of the 100-meters event.
However, the Alexander High senior ended up setting the pace and finished in a record time.
Singleton went 10.35 seconds in the event to set a new school record.
It is the second-fastest time recorded in the nation by a high school student this young track season.
He also went 20.99 seconds to set a new Alexander record in the 200-meters, which is the fastest time recorded so far this season.
“I didn’t realize I was going that fast,” Singleton said. “I was just trying to go with the flow. I’m definitely surprised and happy about my performance.”
Singleton’s record-breaking performances came at the MTFXCCGA Invitational at McEachern High.
Although it is early in the track and field season, Alexander coach Brian Robinson isn’t totally shocked by Singleton’s performance.
“Eric has worked real hard,” Robinson said. “As soon as football season was over, he started working. He has worked his butt off for this accomplishment.”
Singleton has used his track speed to develop into one of the top wide receivers in the state.
Last December, he was a part of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class.
He chose the Yellow Jackets program over offers from Michigan State, Texas A&M and Auburn.
Singleton said he formed a close connection with Georgia Tech receivers coach Josh Crawford.
Singleton is a part of the first recruiting class for new Tech coach Brett Key, who was previously an assistant on the staff before being named head coach.
Despite Alexander’s 3-7 record, Singleton established himself as a top wide receiver.
He finished the season with a county-leading 65 receptions for 1,115 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Singleton was named to the all-region team.
For his career, he finished with 101 catches for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns.
For now, Singleton’s focus is on track season.
On March 22, he will compete in the county meet.
“It will be a great meet,” he said. “For now, I’m just going in there to run the best that I can.”
Robinson said Singleton should also break the school’s 400 record.
The majority of the early season training has focused around the 400 event.
“He trains like a 400 runner,” Robinson said. “During the training he has showed signs that he was ready to break the records.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.