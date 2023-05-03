Ester Jane Owens, 63, of Carrollton, died Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.

To plant a tree in memory of Ester Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos