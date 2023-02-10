DOUNWS-02-11-23 STAR

Chapel Hill High senior Ethan Sayles won the county’s S.T.A.R. Student award and selected Krystle Teal as the S.T.A.R. Teacher.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

On Ethan Sayles’ first attempt at taking the SAT he got a 1,540.

He thought he could do better if he took it again.

