On Ethan Sayles’ first attempt at taking the SAT he got a 1,540.
He thought he could do better if he took it again.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 2:00 am
A higher score never came, but the Chapel Hill High senior’s first score was enough to be the highest in the county.
Sayles won the S.T.A.R. Student award for his achievement and was recognized by the Rotary Club of Douglas County during a luncheon on Monday at the Douglasville Conference Center.
“I thought I had a slim chance as the county’s S.T.A.R. Student,” Sayles said. “I’m very excited to be here.”
Sayles wants to study biomedical engineering in college.
He applied to 17 schools, with his top choices being Harvard, University of Chicago, Northwestern, Columbia, and M.I.T.
Sayles wants to be a neurologist.
“My mother made that suggestion to me,” Sayles said. “I’ve always been interested in the brain. I’ve had an interest since the fourth-grade.”
He sports a 4.50 grade-point average and has taken 13 AP classes while at Chapel Hill during his high school studies.
“Ethan is one of the most outgoing and driven students that I’ve taught in a long time,” said Krystle Teal, the school’s S.T.A.R. Teacher. “I know he will do great things in the future.”
Teal teaches AP biology. It is the second time that she has been selected for the honor.
Sayles is also involved in various clubs and activities around school.
He was a member of the school’s marching band.
This past football season, he was a reserve tight end on the team.
He also wrestled at the 215-pound division.
Chapel Hill Principal Nicole Watson said she has been impressed with his maturity at a young age.
“He did a presentation to the school board on some research he did,” Watson said. “I was so impressed with him. He showed he had a mature mind. The presentation was like something you would see done on the grad school level.”
