A Douglasville father was arrested after getting into a physical confrontation with three law enforcement officers, including a commander, on a school campus after he was denied a request to check his son out of an after-school program.

Hendrix Adonigwe, 34, faces multiple charges after fighting with Douglas County School System Police Chief Tracey Whaley, DCSS SRO Deonte Walker and Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Kendall Mack at Lithia Springs Elementary School on Aug. 10.

