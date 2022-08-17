A Douglasville father was arrested after getting into a physical confrontation with three law enforcement officers, including a commander, on a school campus after he was denied a request to check his son out of an after-school program.
Hendrix Adonigwe, 34, faces multiple charges after fighting with Douglas County School System Police Chief Tracey Whaley, DCSS SRO Deonte Walker and Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Kendall Mack at Lithia Springs Elementary School on Aug. 10.
Adonigwe was not able to sign-out his son from an after-school program because he didn’t have authorization from the child’s mom.
Adonigwe began to use ‘profane language in a loud boisterous manner’ towards school personnel in the main office, according to the arrest warrant.
Adonigwe continued once law enforcement arrived and even told Mack that he was going to ‘slice’ him into ‘pieces’ and ‘kick his (explicit)’ when he got out of jail.
Adonigwe allegedly told Walker that he would ‘beat his (explicit)’ when confronted about the incident.
Walker sustained multiple abrasions to his right hand and was punched in the face when attempting to arrest Adonigwe, according to an arrest warrant.
Walker also sustained a laceration to the interior of his mouth because of the closed fist punch to his face, a warrant stated.
Whaley sustained injuries to his shoulder and hands, according to an arrest warrant.
There were no reported injuries to Mack.
Adonigwe is also charged with criminal interference with government property after damaging the rear of a DCSO cruiser, according to an arrest warrant.
He kicked the cruiser multiple times ‘causing a gap between the door and door frame’, the arrest warrant stated.
Adonigwe remains in jail after being denied bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.