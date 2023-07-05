Krystal

First responders work at the scene of a fire at the Krystal off Highway 5 on Sunday. While the fast food restaurant sustained major damage, there were no reported injuries.

 Dan Heinlein/Special

It took the Douglas County Fire Department under 30 minutes to put out a fire at a Stewart Parkway fast-food restaurant Sunday afternoon.

The Krystal at 5809 Stewart Parkway off Highway 5 has been closed since the 1:19 p.m. fire destroyed the front of the restaurant.