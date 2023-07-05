It took the Douglas County Fire Department under 30 minutes to put out a fire at a Stewart Parkway fast-food restaurant Sunday afternoon.
The Krystal at 5809 Stewart Parkway off Highway 5 has been closed since the 1:19 p.m. fire destroyed the front of the restaurant.
No employees or firefighters were injured, according to Acting Fire Chief Miles Allen.
“Everything pretty much went by the books on this one,” Allen said.
Allen said fire crews arrived nine minutes after receiving the call.
Allen said firefighters from about four stations had the fire under control at 1:54 p.m.
It took another hour before the fire units were put back into service, according to Allen.
“It took about an hour to get equipment stored,” Allen said.
Allen said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Yellow tape remains around the parking lot at the restaurant.
