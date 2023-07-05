A Douglas County firefighter who was at the center of a scandal that led to the former fire chief being fired has been terminated by the county.
Daymetrie Williams was informed June 30 that his employment was terminated immediately for an ethics violation.
Williams was sent a three-page letter signed by interim Fire Chief Miles Allen informing him of the termination.
The letter cited Williams giving ‘false statements’ to a supervisor and intentionally ‘giving a false statement or information furnished’ in an employment application about his criminal history.
On Feb. 10, 2023, Williams told Allen that he didn’t know of an active warrant for his arrest in Alabama, according to the letter.
The Sentinel first reported that Williams had a bench warrant for his arrest in Alabama after missing a court date earlier this year.
Williams was arrested for theft by deception of $10,000 in a case in Huntsville on June 19, 2019.
Williams told Allen that he hadn’t been in Alabama since 2015, according to the termination letter.
In addition, the letter stated Williams was convicted twice of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.
He served seven days for a June 20, 2019, conviction of cruelty to animals and five days for charges on Oct. 19, 2019, of confining an animal to a pen.
Williams was hired by the fire department in May of 2021.
Former Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette told the Sentinel in an exclusive interview that he was unaware of Williams’ 2019 arrest and the current bench warrant that was signed by an Alabama judge on Jan. 23, 2023.
“It is the first I’ve heard, we will act on that,” Jolivette said in an interview with a Sentinel reporter on Feb. 10 at fire headquarters when asked about Williams.
Jolivette was informed on March 31 by Acting County Administrator David Corbin that he was being let go effective May 1.
Jolivette was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 22 while the county investigated the Williams case to determine if the then fire chief knew about the prior arrest.
In a termination letter to Jolivette dated March 31 and signed by Corbin, the acting county administrator listed “the failure to comply with applicable Douglas County policy; the failure to follow orders; and the failure to adequately complete work assignments” as reasons for the termination.
Miles Allen, a deputy chief, has been serving as the fire chief since Jolivette’s removal.
