A Douglas County firefighter currently on leave could be relieved of his duties pending the outcome of an investigation into his arrest in Alabama.
Daymetrie Williams, 39, has an active bench warrant for his arrest after skipping a court appearance last month.
Williams was arrested on a felony theft by deception charge in Huntsville on June 19, 2019.
The bench warrant was signed by a judge on Jan. 23, 2023, and Williams’ name was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a database many agencies use for background checks.
Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said he was unaware of Williams’ 2019 arrest and the current bench warrant but that those charges could warrant termination.
“It is the first I’ve heard, we will act on that,” Jolivette said Friday morning at fire headquarters when asked about Williams.
Jolivette said that Williams is currently on leave while he is under a doctor’s care for an injury.
Jolivette said that Williams went through a standard background check, but he said he wasn’t sure if it was just for state of Georgia or the NCIC database.
“We have no way of knowing, unless it is brought to our attention,” Jolivette said. “We will definitely launch an investigation.”
Williams was hired by the fire department in May of 2021.
He was arrested on June 19, 2019, on a theft by deception charge in Madison County, Ala., according an arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that Williams obtained by deception control of $10,000 from a victim on May 16, 2018.
He was booked into the Madison County jail and then released on a $5,000 bond.
Although he received successful scores on his 90-day evaluation with the fire department, Williams was written up twice for inappropriate behavior.
On Aug. 19, 2022, Williams was given a written reprimand for a July 9 altercation with another employee.
The reprimand stated he was witnessed using ‘inappropriate language and tone’ during the altercation.
Williams was placed on extended probation Nov. 28, 2022 after being accused of ‘engaging in unwanted leering and lewd/inappropriate comments’ while on duty.
In 2004, Williams was arrested in Fulton County on a felony burglary charge.
He was released on a $10,000 bond, and the outcome of that case was unknown.
Because the charge is older than 10 years, it would not have shown on a criminal background check, Jolivette said.
“We will start an investigation, because we want to continue the quality of service we provide our citizens,” Jolivette said. “Our goal is to implement a program to do background checks once a year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.