Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 2:00 am
When Capt. Daniel Callan emerged from the burning house on Sequoia Lane carrying a pitbull, homeowner Eleanora Robinson felt relieved but also concerned.
Her son’s pet, Knala, was unconscious and unresponsive.
Instantly, paramedic Joan Anderson went to work. She performed CPR and administered oxygen to the 6-year old family pet.
“I never seen her work any harder,” Callan said.
“My instincts kicked in,” Anderson said. “I was so happy to see her come around.”
The family expressed their gratitude to the firefighters and paramedics for their heroics during the Jan. 10 fire.
“Joanne took over,” Robinson said. “Knala wasn’t moving or responding. We watched her come back to life.”
The pet belonged to Anderson’s son, Kevin, who was away at college in Columbus.
All the occupants of the single-family home escaped without injury, but the concern was about the pet.
Callan and Anderson were praised for their heroic efforts in saving the family pet during a morning news conference at Douglas County Fire & EMS headquarters Friday.
The family brought Knala to headquarters to thank the fire department.
“This was a true example of great work looking out for the family,” County Commissioner Henry Mitchell said.
“Pets are family,” County Commissioner Mark Alcarez said. “We are proud of the bravery and heroics of our fire department. It is what they train for. However, it is the courage and bravery that shows they have great character.”
Callan showed true bravery as he battled zero visibility to rescue Knala from a second floor bedroom. He used a thermo imaging camera to locate the unresponsive dog.
A step-by-step communication of the rescue was captured on the firefighters’ radios. Audio from the radios was played at the news conference.
Here is the communication:
• “We do have a K-9 on the second floor.” — Deputy Fire Chief Allen
• “Roger that. They are going to look as soon as they can.” — Battalion Chief Shadix
• “10-4, the door is open in the room that he’s in, so we swept the room that he’s in and the second floor also.” — Deputy Fire Chief Miles Allen
• “How big a dog are we talking about?” — Battalion Chief Rusty Shadix
• “Medium size pit.” — Deputy Fire Chief Miles Allen
• “Clear, Division 2, Squad 10, look for the dog, Division 2” Battalion Chief Shadix
• “Command, dog has been located on the way out with it.” — Captain Daniel Callan
“Special appreciation should go to all the dedicated men and women for how they responded that evening,” Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “This family will never forget.”
