Douglas County firefighters and EMTs were honored Friday for saving a family’s dog during a Jan. 10 house fire.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

When Capt. Daniel Callan emerged from the burning house on Sequoia Lane carrying a pitbull, homeowner Eleanora Robinson felt relieved but also concerned.

Her son’s pet, Knala, was unconscious and unresponsive.

