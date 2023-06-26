DOUNWS-06-27-23 FIRE

Members of Douglas County Fire Station No. 10, including Lt. Bryan Harrell, Sgt. Jonathan Merritt, Firefighter/EMT Senatus Cherichel, and Capt. Travis Major, rescued an elderly man from a burning home.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

When Lt. Bryan Harrell received word June 20 from a homeowner that her husband was trapped in burning house, he and members of Company 10 entered the home.

Harrell, Cpt. Travis Major, Sgt. Jonathan Merritt and firefighter/EMT Senatus Cherichel began entry with no fire hose and just a brief description of the home’s layout.