When Lt. Bryan Harrell received word June 20 from a homeowner that her husband was trapped in burning house, he and members of Company 10 entered the home.
Harrell, Cpt. Travis Major, Sgt. Jonathan Merritt and firefighter/EMT Senatus Cherichel began entry with no fire hose and just a brief description of the home’s layout.
With almost zero visibility, the four located the elderly homeowner in the master bathroom suffering from smoke inhalation.
Within three minutes, Harrell located the victim after hearing him cough.
Cherichel and Merritt carried the victim out of the smoking house and began treatment.
“All this happened within 10 minutes,” Major said. “I hate to sound cliche’ but this was a matter of life and death.”
Cherichel said his heart was ‘racing’ as the foursome entered the home on High Point Road in Douglasville.
While the four were getting the victim to safety, six other firefighters were battling the blaze at the single-story ranch home.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, there is indication that it started with a car fire in the garage.
“He was semi conscious, and we only had seconds to find him,” Harrell said. “Once we found him, we had him out in a few minutes.”
The firefighters initially thought they would have to lower him out of the bathroom window, but instead used the front door because of smoke.
Harrell said the last he heard was the victim was in stable condition at a local hospital.
“Everything went fast once we got on scene,” Merritt said.
“It is not everyday that you get a call like this,” Harrell said.
